The two were told to leave the area after police found them smoking the illegal drug outside St Matthews Church on London Road.

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Further visits to St Matthews Church have resulted in officers finding two people smoking cannabis.

"Strong words of advice were given, and they were requested to leave the area.

