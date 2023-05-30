Two people hospitalised after being stabbed on train in Lewes

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway station at 8.23pm following reports of a fight breaking out on a train.
A spokesperson for the BTP said: "Officers quickly attended alongside paramedics and two victims were taken to hospital for treatment to knife wounds – thankfully neither are life-changing or life-threatening.”
The train was travelling from Ore to London Victoria when the incident took place.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
The spokesperson added: "Anyone who witnessed what happened and hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 594 of 29/05/23.”