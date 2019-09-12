Two punched and hit with belt near Pizza Express in Uckfield

Police are investigating after two men were punched and hit with a belt near Pizza Express in Uckfield.

The two 18-year-old-men were attacked in Uckfield High Street, between Pizza Express and the junction with Church Street, shortly before midnight on Friday (September 6).

The attack happened in Uckfield High Street. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police investigating an incident in Uckfield town centre on Friday evening (September 6), are appealing for witnesses and for any victims of assaults to come forward.

“Shortly before midnight that evening, officers responded to reports that two 18-year-old men had been attacked by two other men, being punched and hit with a belt in Uckfield High Street between Pizza Express and the junction with Church Street.

“A 17-year-old Uckfield boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, causing actual bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon. After being interviewed he was released under investigation.”

PC Julia Turner added: “We have already made one arrest but investigations are continuing and if you saw what happened, or if you were also assaulted during this brief incident, please get in touch with us, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1671 of 06/09.”