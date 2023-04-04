Police said the vehicles – a red VW Polo GTI and a grey BMW 320D – were safely parked at an address in York Close at 10pm on Tuesday (March 29) but were found to be missing around 7am the next morning (Wednesday, March 30).
It is thought the suspects entered the property and stole the keys to both cars before driving them away, Sussex Police added.
Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who sees or recognises the stolen vehicles.
The red VW Polo GTI registration is GP16 OVS and the registration of the grey BMW 320D is MA21 PYJ.
If you see either of the vehicles, please call 999 quoting serial 171 of 29/03. If you have any information relating to the burglary, please report online or call 101 quoting the same reference.