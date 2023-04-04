Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
37 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Two 'safely parked' cars stolen from property in Southwater

Two ‘safely parked’ cars have been stolen from a property in Southwater, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:18 BST

Police said the vehicles – a red VW Polo GTI and a grey BMW 320D – were safely parked at an address in York Close at 10pm on Tuesday (March 29) but were found to be missing around 7am the next morning (Wednesday, March 30).

It is thought the suspects entered the property and stole the keys to both cars before driving them away, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who sees or recognises the stolen vehicles.

Most Popular
Two ‘safely parked’ cars have been stolen from a property in Southwater, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceTwo ‘safely parked’ cars have been stolen from a property in Southwater, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Two ‘safely parked’ cars have been stolen from a property in Southwater, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The red VW Polo GTI registration is GP16 OVS and the registration of the grey BMW 320D is MA21 PYJ.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see either of the vehicles, please call 999 quoting serial 171 of 29/03. If you have any information relating to the burglary, please report online or call 101 quoting the same reference.