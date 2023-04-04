Two ‘safely parked’ cars have been stolen from a property in Southwater, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the vehicles – a red VW Polo GTI and a grey BMW 320D – were safely parked at an address in York Close at 10pm on Tuesday (March 29) but were found to be missing around 7am the next morning (Wednesday, March 30).

It is thought the suspects entered the property and stole the keys to both cars before driving them away, Sussex Police added.

Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who sees or recognises the stolen vehicles.

Two ‘safely parked’ cars have been stolen from a property in Southwater, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The red VW Polo GTI registration is GP16 OVS and the registration of the grey BMW 320D is MA21 PYJ.

