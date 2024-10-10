Two shoplifters who stole items worth more than £5,000 in Eastbourne jailed

Two shoplifters have been sentenced for offences across Eastbourne.

Police said Lee Parnaby and Leander Fitzgerald stole items worth more than £5,000 during a combined 44 incidents in Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “They both hit Co-op in Albert Parade, Cornfield Road, Milfoil Drive, and Framfield Way on numerous occasions. They also stole from Sainsbury’s, The Beacon, Tesco, Seaside and Savers, Terminus Road.

“Parnaby, 32, of Udimore Road, Eastbourne was charged with a total of 26 shopliftings between April 22 and October 1.

Police said that Lee Parnaby and Leander Fitzgerald stole items worth more than £5000 during a combined 44 incidents in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice said that Lee Parnaby and Leander Fitzgerald stole items worth more than £5000 during a combined 44 incidents in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police
“Fitzgerald, 30, of Udimore Road, Eastbourne was charged with 18 incidents between August 22, 2023 and October 2 2024.

“They both pleaded guilty to all charges on October 4 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and were sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment each.”

PC Sam Smith said: “Parnaby and Fitzgerald are prolific offenders in the Eastbourne area and this is a brilliant result to get them off the streets.

“No business should expect to be stolen from, and they both would hit stores frequently.

“Working alongside our business partners, our teams spent a lot of time building a casefile to convict the pair.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to shoplifting and business crime, and we will ensure offenders are put before the courts. I hope this sentence deters those who are thinking of committing an offence.”

