A couple of quadbikes thought to have been stolen have been recovered by police today.

Wealden Police shared on Facebook today (January 6): “Earlier this afternoon whilst working on a tip-off, your Sussex Police Rural Crime Team and Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team have recovered two quad bikes from the Hailsham area which we suspect to have been stolen.

“It is with thanks to information from members of the public we were able to retrieve these earlier today, and enquiries are ongoing to help identify the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to encourage local communities to report any suspicious activities to us at the time by calling 101 or reporting online - all reports help to build a picture of localised crime, and help to deter and prevent crime in your area. In a crime in action always call 999.”

Two stolen quadbikes found in Hailsham (photo from Wealden Police)