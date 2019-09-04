Two taken to hospital after fight near Newhaven pub

Two people were taken to hospital after a fight involving a group of youths near a Newhaven pub.

Police responded to reports of youths ‘fighting with weapons’ in Newhaven High Street yesterday (September 3).

Newhaven High Street. Picture: Google Street View

South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews attended the White Hart pub and assessed and treated two patients before they were taken to hospital.

Glenn Stubley, landlord at the White Hart pub, told the Express that the fight started outside Poundstretcher, about 100 yards from the pub.

He said a man and a pregnant woman were involved in an altercation with a group of youths.

A pregnant woman was brought into the pub for safety, he said, before an ambulance arrived.

Mr Stubley said there has been an ongoing problem with the group of youths.

“It is the same group of youths causing problems for the whole of Newhaven,” he commented.

“It is due to lack of police but it isn’t the police’s fault, it is lack of funding.

“Whenever we are dealing with the police they are fantastic – but there are not enough of them about.

“We had a meeting about six weeks ago about the problems with youths in the area as there was a stabbing recently outside a Co-op in another part of the town.”

Following yesterday’s incident, police have imposed new measures to curb disorder in the town.

A dispersal order, known as a section 35 order, has been authorised following reports of fighting and anti-social behaviour in the town centre area.

Under the order, police officers and PCSOs can tell individuals or groups, who are causing significant and persistent anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 24 hours, the spokesman said.

Officers are also carrying out high visibility patrols in the town to enforce the order.

Inspector Jo Webb said: “Police have received a number of reports of disorder concerning youths in Newhaven.

“To curb this behaviour a dispersal order is now in place and high visibility patrols will be conducted.”

Last month, a new multi-agency approach to tackling crime in Newhaven was launched.

Working out of Saxon House, the team comprises of police community support officers, Neighbourhood First and housing team members from Lewes District Council, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the Sussex Community Development Association and Target Youth Support youth outreach team and the domestic abuse Rita Project.

