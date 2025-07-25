Multiple windows were smashed, overnight, at Rockwater seafood restaurant on the Western Esplanade.

Sussex Police has since confirmed the arrest of two teenagers, ‘following a report of criminal damage’, in the early hours of Friday, July 25.

"The incident is believed to have taken place at around 4am, involving two boys throwing rocks and breaking several windows,” a police spokesperson said.

"Two 14-year-old boys from Brighton have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody at this time.”

Staff were seen clearing away broken glass on Friday morning.

The restaurant supplied CCTV footage of the incident to the police, to assist with the ongoing investigation.

1 . Hove police incident Multiple windows were smashed, overnight, at the Rockwater seafood restaurant on the Western Esplanade. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Hove police incident Multiple windows were smashed, overnight, at the Rockwater seafood restaurant on the Western Esplanade. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Hove police incident Multiple windows were smashed, overnight, at the Rockwater seafood restaurant on the Western Esplanade. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures