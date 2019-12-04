Two teenagers arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Heathfield

Two teenagers were arrested following a ‘disturbance’ in Heathfield, police said.

Officers were called to the incident in Heathfield High Street at 7.15pm on Saturday (November 30).

Heathfield High Street. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a disturbance in Heathfield High Street at 7.15pm on Saturday (November 30), where it was reported that a large group of youths, male and female, were being aggressive towards customers and staff at a pizza restaurant and to other members of the public.

“Two men, aged 50 and 25, were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

“A 17-year-old boy from Heathfield was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

“A 16-year-old boy from Uckfield was arrested in suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of cannabis.

“Both were bailed to return on December 27.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking further witnesses who should report online or call 101 quoting serial 1116 of 30/11.”