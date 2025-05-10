Two teenagers arrested after robbery in Fernhurst

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenagers have been arrested after a robbery in Fernhurst.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Fernhurst on May 4.

Police said a passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road at 4.40pm, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was then told to hand over his silver bracelet, which he did, before he alerted a group of people nearby, the force added.

A passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife. Picture courtesy of GoogleA passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife. Picture courtesy of Google
A passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both local, have been arrested for robbery and released under investigation.

The force are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam, who can help the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting serial 0977 of 4/5.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice