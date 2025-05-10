Two teenagers arrested after robbery in Fernhurst
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Fernhurst on May 4.
Police said a passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road at 4.40pm, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife.
The victim was then told to hand over his silver bracelet, which he did, before he alerted a group of people nearby, the force added.
Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both local, have been arrested for robbery and released under investigation.
The force are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam, who can help the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting serial 0977 of 4/5.