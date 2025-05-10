Two teenagers arrested after robbery in Fernhurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been arrested after a robbery in Fernhurst.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Fernhurst on May 4.

Police said a passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road at 4.40pm, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was then told to hand over his silver bracelet, which he did, before he alerted a group of people nearby, the force added.

A passenger in a stationary dark grey Audi called out to a man, 18, as he was walking in Church Road, and demanded money, threatening that he had a knife. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both local, have been arrested for robbery and released under investigation.

The force are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam, who can help the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting serial 0977 of 4/5.