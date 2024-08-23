Two teenagers arrested as police continue clampdown on motorbike thieves in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike as police continue effort to catch motorcyle thieves in Eastbourne.

The pair were arrested by police following reports of two teenage boys in balaclavas acting suspiciously and riding in the town on Thursday, August 22.

On August 20, police announced that they had made multiple arrests for stolen two-wheeled vehicles across the town.

On Wednesday, August 21, a further two people were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike as police recovered the stolen vehicles in Newhaven and Eastbourne.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’ve made further arrests following our continuing work to catch motorcycle thieves in Eastbourne.

“Last night (August 22) we received a report of two teenage boys in balaclavas acting suspiciously and riding in the town.

“Police swiftly attended the call where two boys and a motorbike were spotted; after being seen by police officers they made off.

“An area search was conducted and those matching the description given were located by police where they were detained and arrested on suspicion of the offences; theft of motor vehicle, and going equipped for theft.

“Following interview, both have been bailed with strict conditions, pending further investigations.

“Later the same evening, officers also located the motorbike involved nearby which has been recovered by police.”

Chief Inspector Nicklin added: “These arrests show our continued determination to catch offenders linked to motorcycle thefts.

“We know the impact it has for victims and in our communities, and we continue to encourage anyone affected by vehicle thefts, or with information about thefts and abandoned vehicles, to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Portman".