Two teenagers charged with robbery of man in Eastbourne park

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was robbed in Hartfield Park, Eastbourne, on Friday afternoon (March 10).

By Sam Pole
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 1:22pm
Police responded to a report of a 20-year-old man being assaulted and robbed in the park. The two suspects approached him and then hit him before stealing his wallet and running off. The victim was taken to hospital to be checked over before being released.

Officers quickly made two arrests. The two boys aged 16 and 17 who can’t be named for legal reasons, have each been charged with robbery and the 17-year-old has also been charged with a public order offence.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (13 March).