Two teenagers remanded following stabbing in East Sussex

Two teenagers have been remanded in custody after it was reported that a 15-year-old was attacked with a sword in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Franklin Road, Portslade on Thursday, July 10 at around 9pm following reports of a boy being seriously assaulted.

Police said that the 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his arms, and has since been discharged.

Police enquiries led to two teenagers, a 16-year-old from Brighton, and a 17-year-old from Eastbourne, being arrested in connection with the investigation, the force added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Charges were authorised in the early hours of Saturday, July 12. Both teenagers cannot be named due to their age.

"The 16-year-old has been charged with, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

"The 17-year-old has been charged with, possessing a bladed article in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"They both appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court later the same day, and have been remanded into custody ahead of their next hearing on July 18.”

Detective Sergeant Vicky Lofts, from Brighton’s Criminal Investigations Department, said: "This was a deeply concerning incident that understandably caused shock within the local community.

"Officers responded swiftly to the scene, making arrests shortly afterwards, and charges have since been authorised.

"We want to reassure the public that our officers and investigators have been working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances. Through the course of our enquiries, we believe the victim and the defendants are known to one another.

"If you have not yet spoken with officers and believe you may have information that could assist the wider investigation, we strongly encourage you to come forward and speak with us.

"Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1688 of 10/07.”