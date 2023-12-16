Two teens arrested after altercation at Churchill Square in Brighton, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police said they have made two arrests following an altercation in Brighton last week.

Sussex Police said officers were called to an incident at a shop in Churchill Square at about 3pm on Thursday, December 14

Police said three boys and a man were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, a 14-year-old boy from Telscombe Cliffs and a 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing in locating other parties involved. Following the incident, there was an increased police presence in the area to ensure the safety of the public, with a continued visibility to provide further reassurance.”

Chief Inspector Andrew Saville said: “Violence and anti-social behaviour such as this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are aware that a video of the incident is circulating on social media and we ask the public to refrain from any speculation as this could undermine the ongoing investigation.