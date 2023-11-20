Two thefts in East Sussex lead to Police appeal for information
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for information regarding two thefts in East Sussex.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Edward Street, Brighton.
“Two electric scooters were reported stolen from an underground garage between 13 September and 7 October and an electric bike was reported stolen from the same garage between 4 October and 7 October.
“If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1044 of 7/10.”