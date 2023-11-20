BREAKING

Two thefts in East Sussex lead to Police appeal for information

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for information regarding two thefts in East Sussex.
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:03 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Edward Street, Brighton.

“Two electric scooters were reported stolen from an underground garage between 13 September and 7 October and an electric bike was reported stolen from the same garage between 4 October and 7 October.

“If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1044 of 7/10.”