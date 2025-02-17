Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a landscaping company in Worthing said he had to ‘put three hard working blokes out of work for the foreseeable’ after his van was stolen overnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Stevens, who runs Optimum Landscapes, is one of two van owners who were targeted on the same night.

Dave Paine, of D.J Paine & Son Roofing Specialist, also had his vehicle stolen outside his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thefts – in Canterbury Road and Littlehampton Road respectively – were reported on the morning of Tuesday, February 11.

Dave Paine (right) and Jack Stevens (second, right) both had their work vans stolen. Also pictured are Jack's colleagues Jacob Wuyts (left) and James Andre-Purcell (second, left). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

After contacting the police, James wrote on social media: “Not only are we now dealing with the effects of the loss of a tipper, but it has put three hard working blokes out of work for the foreseeable whilst we deal with this person’s actions.

"Sorry to any customers and clients that this may effect. Unfortunately life’s full of low lives like this that consistently get away with it.”

Speaking to this newspaper, he added: “We’re struggling because they’ve taken our power. My personal van is now being used and it shouldn't be because it's not built for what we need it for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bank card was in the tipper when it was stolen so I can't pay the lads this week for the work that they have done. It's not just stealing a van, you're stealing our way of making money.

Optimum Landscapes posted this appeal on Facebook after the van theft

"It's so easy to steal cars and they can get away with it. That's the way the world's going. It's taken me three years to save up for that van, to buy it, and it's taken them about an hour to steal two of them.”

James said it was ‘heart-breaking’ to discover the van had been stolen,

“I ran the police up in in a complete panic, and they spent probably 20 minutes to half an hour taking my details rather than actually sort of feeling like they were helping me at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They gave me a crime number and sort of wished me luck. I've had to do my own police work really, to be honest with you, to try and find it, but still, nothing.

This van, belonging to the owners of D.J Paine & Son Roofing Specialist, was stolen in Littlehampton Road.

“It's ridiculous, it's hard enough as it is. We've got to pay all these taxes, and we feel like we don't actually get anything for the money. When push comes to shove, we get outside at seven o'clock in the morning when it's freezing cold, trying to go to work, and the van's gone, and it's like, well, what's the point?

“You feel like you've got to be some sort of vigilante to try and protect your stuff because you don't get the help that you actually pay the taxes for.”

Dave, meanwhile, said the theft will have a big impact on his ‘small family business’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also called on the police to do more to stop culprits of vehicle thefts.

He wrote on Facebook: “My pick up was stolen from Littlehampton Road near Thomas a Becket last night or early this morning.

"We are aware of another family business locally that also had there tipper truck stolen last night so people please be aware. This has been reported to the police.”

He told this newspaper: “I’ve been to the police, taken their crime number. That’s it so far. I spoke to the insurance company and they’ve not done much either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I had been in a road traffic accident, I could claim a rental truck. Because it was stolen, can't. The law needs to change

“This area has been hit, and they're not just taking tools. They've taken the whole lot.”

Sussex Police confirmed the force received two separate reports of van thefts in Littlehampton Road and Canterbury Road, Worthing.

"The incidents are reported to have occurred sometime between the evening of February 10 and the morning of February 11,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initial investigations did not lead to any viable lines of enquiry, however a stolen marker has been placed on both vehicles and we have made contact with the victims to update them.

“Anyone with any information or footage of the thefts can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 473 of 11/02 (Littlehampton Road), or serial 217 of 11/02 (Canterbury Road).

“We recognise the impact vehicle crime can have on victims, and we would urge all motorists to find out how to protect their vehicles on our advice page here: