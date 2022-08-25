Two-vehicle collision in Worthing: Police keen to locate driver to ensure welfare

Sussex Police said officers attended Newland Road around 7.20pm on Wednesday (August 24) after a black Kia Rio collided with a parked vehicle and rolled onto its side.

Police said the driver left the scene before emergency services arrived, but is thought to have suffered a serious injury in the collision. As a result, police are keen to locate him to ensure his welfare.

Sussex Police described the driver as white, of slim build and with dark hair. He was wearing a grey top at the time of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information about the driver, or captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1477 of 24/08.

