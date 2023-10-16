Two cats in West Sussex have been shot with air rifles in attacks which police believe are linked.

Jasmine Giles’ cat, Teddy, was found with an air rifle pellet in its leg on Monday, October 9 in The Lawns, Sompting.

Teddy survived, but Ms Giles said he is still suffering and ‘can hardly walk’.

"We are devastated and disgusted with how someone can do this to our sweet boy”, Ms Giles said.

“Whoever has done this to him needs to be found so someone else doesn’t have to go through the pain we have been through knowing someone has intentionally hurt him.”

Police were also called to another incident in the same neighbourhood after a cat was found with a pellet in its lung on Sunday, October 15.

The incidents are believed to be linked, police said.

Joss Loader, chair of Worthing Cat Welfare Trust, added: "Shooting cats with pellet or air guns is both cruel and illegal and can cause life-changing injuries and death.

"Attacks of this type cause a huge amount of suffering to innocent animals and upset and distress to their owners. It also worries other cat-owners that their pets may be targeted.

"We really hope that all the injured cats make full and swift recoveries."