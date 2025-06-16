Two-year-old girl bitten in the face during 'serious dog attack' in West Sussex village
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the serious incident over the weekend.
"We’re appealing for information following a serious dog attack in Brookfield Park, Rustington on Sunday, June 15 at around 3.30pm,” a police spokesperson said.
"A 2-year-old girl was bitten in the face by a dog, described as a small, dark coloured, Terrier like dog. She sustained multiple facial injuries, including lacerations to her nose, lip and cheek.
"She is receiving hospital treatment for her injuries.”
Police said no one was seen with the dog at the time of the incident.
“Did you witness the incident?” the statement added.
"Do you have any information that could help identify the dog or its owner?
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 1062 of 15/06.”