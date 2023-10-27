BREAKING
Uckfield collision: man, 35, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Sussex Police said they have charged a man following a collision in Uckfield.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Police said that emergency services were called to Bellfarm Lane at about 7.30am on Monday, January 16, after they received reports of a woman injured in the road.

They said that when they arrived, the 18-year-old female cyclist was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, Jack Gunn, 35, of New Barn Lane, Uckfield, was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 November.”