Sussex Police said they have charged a man following a collision in Uckfield.

Police said that emergency services were called to Bellfarm Lane at about 7.30am on Monday, January 16, after they received reports of a woman injured in the road.

They said that when they arrived, the 18-year-old female cyclist was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

