Uckfield collision: man, 35, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving
Sussex Police said they have charged a man following a collision in Uckfield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said that emergency services were called to Bellfarm Lane at about 7.30am on Monday, January 16, after they received reports of a woman injured in the road.
They said that when they arrived, the 18-year-old female cyclist was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, Jack Gunn, 35, of New Barn Lane, Uckfield, was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 November.”