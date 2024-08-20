Uckfield: Multiple items of jewellery stolen during burglary

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:23 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 13:28 BST
Police have released images of multiple items of jewellery stolen during a burglary in Uckfield.

The incident occurred at a house in Budletts Common at around 10.15pm on July 15.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about the burglary – or anyone who has seen these items listed for sale – is asked to come forward.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240136305.

Photo: Sussex Police

Photo: Sussex Police

Photo: Sussex Police

Photo: Sussex Police

