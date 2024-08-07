Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chair of the Sussex Police Federations has called on the country’s politicians to ‘stand up and genuinely support officers’ amid widespread violence across the UK – sparked by the killings of three young girls in Southport last week.

Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of growing public concern’ following recent far-right criminal disorder seen across the country.

‘Peaceful protests’ have reportedly been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.

Sussex Police has since ‘mobilised significant additional and specialist resources’ ahead of the proposed events.

Sussex Police Federation chair Raffaele Cioffi. Picture contributed

Sussex Police Federation chair Raffaele Cioffi praised the work of the force’s courageous colleagues amid the national disorder – but called on the country’s politicians to support the police ‘not just in words but in actions’.

Cioffi said: “In light of the recent violence and rioting, I want to extend my deepest gratitude for members’ dedication and courage. Your efforts are crucial in maintaining order and protecting our communities during these turbulent times.

“I want to particularly acknowledge and commend the fact that your involvement in managing public order is a voluntary undertaking. You have stepped up to take on these additional responsibilities beyond your regular duties, without any extra remuneration.

“This selfless act exemplifies your commitment to serving and protecting the public, even at great personal risk. I am unsure how much more evidence the Government needs in order to recognise the risk our members put themselves in order to be recognised through pay rewards for the work that they do.

“There is no “two-tier policing” when it comes to our frontline officers. Members confront the challenges and dangers that come their way with immense bravery and without fear or favour. However, it’s essential to recognise that while the Government has pledged support for police officers, there is concern about whether these promises will translate into concrete actions.

“Our members are increasingly cautious about using force, partly due to how it is perceived on camera. We expect members to face danger and address it effectively, yet when they do, there’s a tendency for politicians and the media to swiftly vilify them. The relentless scrutiny and focus on potential wrongdoing amidst the intense pressures faced should be replaced with a genuine respect for the role.

“The question remains: will politicians stand up and genuinely support officers when force is necessary to manage disorder? This support is crucial, not just in words but in actions that truly back our members.

“Members please remember, you are not punch bags for the public to vent their frustrations on. You are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, wives and partners, who deserve to return home safely. Your well-being is of utmost importance to us.

“Stay safe, and if you need the Federation's support, please know we are here for you.”