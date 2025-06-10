'Unauthorised encampment' in Chichester moved on by police and council

Sussex Police news.

An ‘unauthorised encampment’ of eight caravans was moved on from Northgate Car Park, in Chichester, last week, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson has confirmed.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said the group was made to move after ‘Sussex Police used their powers’.

At the same time, a separate encampment, consisting of two caravans, remains at the location. “West Sussex County Council has commenced court proceedings to support their removal from the site,” a spokesperson added.