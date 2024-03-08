Police said a ‘thorough investigation’ is taking place into a residential burglary at a property in Parsons Walk, which is understood to have taken place on Friday, October, 13, 2023, between 9am and 10pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries into all available lines of enquiry, police are now appealing to the public to locate a number of unique pieces of jewellery reported stolen. Anyone who has seen the pieces pictured, or sees them for sale, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1417 of 13/10.”