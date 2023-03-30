Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
6 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
7 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
8 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
9 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

'Unknown men' sought in connection with Worthing assault on two people

Two people were assaulted by ‘unknown men’ in Worthing last month.

By Sam Morton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:12 BST
An investigation was launched and officers have been conducting ‘intensive enquiries’ to identify those involved.
An investigation was launched and officers have been conducting ‘intensive enquiries’ to identify those involved.
An investigation was launched and officers have been conducting ‘intensive enquiries’ to identify those involved.

The victims – a man and a woman – were at the Montague Street end of The Royal Arcade around 2.15am on Thursday, February 23 when they were ‘attacked by two unknown men’, according to Sussex Police.

“Members of the public intervened and the suspects fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Both victims were left shaken and with minor injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation was launched and officers have been conducting ‘intensive enquiries’ to identify those involved. Police launched an appeal for witnesses this afternoon (Thursday, March 30).

Most Popular

The spokesperson added: “It is believed the two suspects travelled from the direction of the seafront, near Worthing Pier, prior to the assault.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 94 of 23/02.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Have you read?: Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars: Worthing and Rustington micro pub owner is contestant on BBC One show

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing police incident: Update on investigation after man found with stab wounds

A27 closed for roadworks again this weekend as Easter holiday getaways begin