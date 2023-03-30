Two people were assaulted by ‘unknown men’ in Worthing last month.

An investigation was launched and officers have been conducting ‘intensive enquiries’ to identify those involved.

The victims – a man and a woman – were at the Montague Street end of The Royal Arcade around 2.15am on Thursday, February 23 when they were ‘attacked by two unknown men’, according to Sussex Police.

“Members of the public intervened and the suspects fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Both victims were left shaken and with minor injuries.”

Police launched an appeal for witnesses this afternoon (Thursday, March 30).

The spokesperson added: “It is believed the two suspects travelled from the direction of the seafront, near Worthing Pier, prior to the assault.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 94 of 23/02.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

