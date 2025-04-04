Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An act of vandalism means children cannot use a slide at a playground in Shoreham.

People are now being urged not to tamper with the tape on the slide at Shoreham Beach Green playground.

"As some of you will be aware, the slide at Shoreham Beach Green playground was unfortunately damaged a couple of weeks ago, rendering it unsafe for public use,” a spokesperson for Adur District Council said.

"Due to the nature of the damage, we believe that the piece of equipment was sadly vandalised by someone.

“Our parks team has cordoned off the slide with tape on multiple occasions to prevent use while we await the arrival of a replacement part, but we think this is continuously being removed by visitors.”

The council said the slide is ‘temporarily out of use due to the damage’, which ‘could cause someone to be hurt’.

"If we didn’t use the tape, our only other option would be to fence the piece of equipment off, which would unfortunately force us to close around a third of the playground,” a social media post added.

"Our parks team wants to ensure that the remaining safe equipment in the playground remains open for use for nearby residents and visitors to enjoy.”

If you visit the playground and see that the tape has been removed, you are asked to report it to the council’s parks team via www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/report-it/