UPDATE: Man suffers 'serious injuries' following Shoreham collision

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Shoreham earlier this afternoon.

By Joe Stack
Published 4th May 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:03 BST

At least four police cars and an ambulance were scrambled to The Drive in Shoreham just before 1pm following reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

An air ambulance was filmed landing in Buckingham Park, near to the The Drive, shortly after 2pm

South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.

The Drive, ShorehamThe Drive, Shoreham
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a collision in The Drive, Shoreham, at about 12.50pm on Thursday, May 4. The incident involved a lorry and a pedestrian, and a man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

“A temporary road closure was in place while officers responded to the incident. Witnesses and anyone with relevant footage or information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote Operation Selby.”

More on this as we have it.

The Drive, ShorehamThe Drive, Shoreham
Emergency services at the scene in The Drive, Shoreham this afternoonEmergency services at the scene in The Drive, Shoreham this afternoon
