Upper Beeding man arrested after motorcyclist dies in Shermanbury collision

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jun 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
A man from Upper Beeding has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Shermanbury, police have said.

Sussex Police said a 41-year-old man, from Ashford in Kent, has died following a collision between a motorcycle and lorry on Wednesday (June 25).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, just before 12.30pm.

Sussex Police said a 58-year-old man from Upper Beeding, who was driving a white DAF LF 210 flatbed lorry, was arrested for causing death by careless driving and he has been bailed for further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 and anyone with dashcam footage to email [email protected], quoting Operation Shipment.

A man from Upper Beeding has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Shermanbury, police have said

1. Upper Beeding man arrested after motorcyclist dies in Shermanbury collision

A man from Upper Beeding has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Shermanbury, police have said Photo: Sussex News and Picture

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice