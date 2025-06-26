Upper Beeding man arrested after motorcyclist dies in Shermanbury collision

Sussex Police said a 41-year-old man, from Ashford in Kent, has died following a collision between a motorcycle and lorry on Wednesday (June 25).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, just before 12.30pm.

Sussex Police said a 58-year-old man from Upper Beeding, who was driving a white DAF LF 210 flatbed lorry, was arrested for causing death by careless driving and he has been bailed for further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 and anyone with dashcam footage to email [email protected], quoting Operation Shipment.