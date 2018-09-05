Urgent appeal after ‘attempted murder’

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times last night, police said (Tuesday, September 4).

Sussex Police issued an urgent appeal to trace Liam Hanley, pictured, to speak to him in connection with what the force described as an attempted murder.

Officers were called to a property at Sussex Wharf at around 8.15pm to a report a woman had been stabbed several times at a property on Shoreham Beach, a police spokesman said.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, the spokesman confirmed.

Mr Hanley, 32, was described by the spokesman as white, 6ft and of stocky build and with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with tiger print on the legs and blue and black trainers, they said.

Police said he does not have access to a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “We are asking anyone who has seen Liam to get in touch immediately on 999.

“I would like to thank local residents in Shoreham for the help and patience with our investigation which included the use of the police helicopter.

“We currently have a team of officers working on the investigation and out in Shoreham making enquiries and we urge anyone who has information to speak to them or get in touch with us.”

Any information can be reported online or on 101 quoting serial 1192 of 04/09.

Residents on the Beach reported numerous police cars at Sussex Wharf, with a search helicopter circling overhead.