‘Valuable piece of property stolen’ from stadium after persistent vandalism, says Lewes Football Club

Lewes Football Club has reported that a ‘valuable piece of property’ was stolen during a recent break-in.

The club announced at lewesfc.com on Wednesday, July 2, that the theft happened at the Dripping Pan.

A spokesperson said: “It is not the first time we have had break-ins at the ground. There are also persistent incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the Rookery 3G pitch, where our community teams (including children) play every day.”

Lewes FC and Lewes Football Foundation stated that this behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

The club said: “We welcome thousands of people to the Dripping Pan and 3G every month. Everyone – staff, players, volunteers, community teams – has a right to work and socialise in a safe environment.

“This incident is only the latest in recent months. Last year, the Rook Inn was targeted in a series of break-ins that eventually led to police action. At the 3G, vandals have previously broken down a fence, damaged the dugouts, and set fire to a Portaloo. In May, a volunteer coach and their team were abused by trespassers, and rocks were thrown at the coach’s car. Later the same week, a window was smashed, a storage unit forced open, and an attempt was made to break a gate lock at the Rookery.”

The club said it is working to increase security at the Dripping Pan and said it is installing CCTV at the 3G pitch.

The club added: “Being safe is the minimum we should expect as a town and a community.

“If you witness anti-social or criminal behaviour of this nature, please contact Sussex Police on 101 (if the incident is ongoing) or online at www.sussex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about in an emergency). Please also report to the Club ([email protected]) or Foundation ([email protected]).”