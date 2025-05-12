Van driver disqualified for drug-driving after A23 incident at Bolney

A van driver has been disqualified after giving a positive blood test for cocaine on the A23, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Iain Nicholas, 43, was stopped by Casualty Reduction Officers after they saw items had not been secured in his flatbed van, including a loose wheelbarrow.

Police said the incident happened on the A23 northbound carriageway at Bolney, at around 2.30pm on November 11, 2024.

He was not wearing a seatbelt while driving, they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said Iain Nicholas, 43, was stopped by Casualty Reduction Officers on November 11, 2024

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “After speaking to Nicholas about the risks of unsecured loads, the officers conducted a roadside DrugsWipe test which the driver failed, testing positive for cocaine. He was arrested and taken into custody where blood samples were taken.

“Analysis of the samples showed the level of cocaine was so high that it exceeded the limits for the testing method. Nicholas gave a sample for benzoylecgonine, a chemical breakdown product of cocaine, in his system in excess of 800 micrograms (ug) of the chemical per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50ug of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

“Nicholas, a road construction worker of Stratford Avenue, Rainham, Kent, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 8 April where he admitted drug driving. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months, and fined £450, with a £180 surcharge and £85 costs.”

Police added that the loose items in the back of the flatbed posed a risk to other road users and said Nicholas was issued with a separate Traffic Offence Report at the roadside for not wearing a seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Arrol-Barker of the Road Safety Team said: “We are sharing information about this case because drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless driving are three of the ‘fatal five’ factors that lead to people being killed or seriously injured on our roads. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who put other road users at unnecessary risk of harm.”