A van driver has been arrested after a single-vehicle collision in Bognor, which left him with a ‘serious head injury’, the police have confirmed.

Photos showed a heavily damaged wall at the Hotham Way junction on Wednesday night (June 18)

The incident was reported around 10.45pm.

"Emergency services were called to reports of a small white van crashing into a wall near to the roundabout on Upper Bognor Road by Hotham Park,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Photos showed a heavily damaged wall after the collision on Upper Bognor Road. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"Officers located one man inside the vehicle. A 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive, for driving without insurance, and for assaulting emergency workers.

“During the collision, the man sustained a serious head injury and was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.”

‘No other injuries’ were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

An eye-witness reported that an air ambulance landed at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to reports of a road traffic collision at 10.50pm.

A spokesperson added: “Crews attended, assessed, and treated one patient on scene before taking them to St Richards Hospital for further medical treatment.”

A crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.53pm to reports of a road traffic collision by the South East Coast Ambulance Service at Hotham Way in Bognor Regis.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene. Upon arrival, no persons were found to be trapped, and firefighters provided scene safety. The last crew left the scene at 12.41am.”

Police officers, who are ‘continuing to investigate the circumstances’ of the incident, have now appealed for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the collision – ‘or who saw the van driving in the area prior to the collision’ – is asked to email [email protected], or call 101, quoting reference 1706 of 18/06.