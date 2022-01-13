Van found with cloned number plates in Newhaven
A van has been found with cloned numbers plates in Newhaven, according to police.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 6:45 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Thanks to an eagle-eyed member of the public, this van displaying cloned number plates from sunny Bolton has been found in Newhaven.
“It’ll shortly be on the back of a recovery truck going to a secure compound whilst we carry out further enquiries.”