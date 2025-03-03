Van 'involved in collisions' after it failed to stop for police in Sussex
The police said officers are ‘aware of a social media post’ relating to a collision near the Holmbush Roundabout on Friday (February 28).
“Shortly before 5pm on February 28, police attempted to stop a white Vauxhall Astra van on Mile Oak Road in Portslade,” an Adur and Worthing Police statement read.
"The van failed to stop for the marked police vehicle and was involved in collisions with a grey Jeep Avenger and then a red Ford Kuga at the junction with Upper Kingston Lane.
“Officers have contacted the drivers who were hit by the van to check on their welfare.”
Police said the officers have also ‘located the suspected van’.
Sussex Roads Policing Unit sergeant Steve Lambeth said: “We appreciate the impact these collisions have had on the drivers, and we are investigating the circumstances.
“We are appealing for witnesses to the incidents or anyone with information about the driver of the white van to come forward.
“In particular, anyone in the area with dashcam, doorbell, CCTV, or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to us.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 959 of 28/02.