Reports of vandalism in a South Downs village have sparked concern and a plea for information.

It follows the discovery of a vandal attack on a tree at Pulborough recreation ground which prompted concerns from Pulborough Parish Council.

The council erected a protective fence around the tree following the attack in which bark was stripped from the trunk – but the fence was damaged just moments later.

Now the council is appealing for anyone with any information about what happened to come forward. A spokesperson said: “We are working hard to improve our beautiful village and amenities, incidents like this put a further strain on our budget and staff.

The tree at Pulborough recreation ground damaged in a vandal attack

“If anyone has any information, please contact our Neighbourhood Wardens or the Parish Office.”