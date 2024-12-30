Vandals branded 'morons' after trashing Horsham children's play park
The Medieval Play Park off Leith View Road was left splattered in paint and strewn with foam and rubbish in the vandal attack.
Many people have since taken to social media to condemn the vandalism with one saying: “I don’t understand why people feel the need to ruin things for others.”
Another described the mess left at the scene as ‘disgusing’ while another said: “Shame, it’s one of the better parks in the local area.” Another added: “Such a shame, it spoils the fun for chidren and us tax payers foot the bill. But with no consequences for this sort of thing it just goes on and on.”
Another described the perpetrators as ‘morons’ with another describing them as ‘idiots.’ And another asked: “Why do people have to go around ruining things that give others pleasure?” Yet another said: “This makes me so sad!”
A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the play park, said the park had been swiftly cleaned up after the vandalism was reported and added: “We can confirm that the play area has now been checked for damage, jet-washed clean and is safe for use.”
They added that no damage had been caused to the play equipment.