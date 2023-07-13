Over £15,000 worth of damage was caused by vandals who struck at Lottbridge Golf Club in Eastbourne in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8).

The damage, described as 'substantial', was inflicted on golf buggies and a digger. Buggy marks were left all over the course and flags marking the holes were all snapped.

It is believed that three or four young people were involved between 4am and 4.30am. All of the buggies' chassis were bent, one being driven into a pond, another into bushes and a third down a steep bank towards a railway line.

Investigator Katharine Pilch said: "With as many as four people involved, there's every chance that someone is talking, even bragging, about this incident and we would like to hear from anyone with information about their identities.

Over £15,000 worth of damage was caused by vandals who struck at Lottbridge Golf Club in Eastbourne in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8). Picture: Sussex Police