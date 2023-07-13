NationalWorldTV
Vandals cause £15,000 damage at Eastbourne golf club

Over £15,000 worth of damage was caused by vandals who struck at Lottbridge Golf Club in Eastbourne in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8).
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

The damage, described as 'substantial', was inflicted on golf buggies and a digger. Buggy marks were left all over the course and flags marking the holes were all snapped.

It is believed that three or four young people were involved between 4am and 4.30am. All of the buggies' chassis were bent, one being driven into a pond, another into bushes and a third down a steep bank towards a railway line.

Investigator Katharine Pilch said: "With as many as four people involved, there's every chance that someone is talking, even bragging, about this incident and we would like to hear from anyone with information about their identities.

Over £15,000 worth of damage was caused by vandals who struck at Lottbridge Golf Club in Eastbourne in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8). Picture: Sussex PoliceOver £15,000 worth of damage was caused by vandals who struck at Lottbridge Golf Club in Eastbourne in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8). Picture: Sussex Police
"Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 602 of 08/07. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111 quoting the same reference."