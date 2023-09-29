Shop windows in Hastings Town centre were smashed overnight this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attacks happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Wellington Place pedestrian area of Hastings Town centre. The Oxfam charity shop had its window broken and nearby Jempsons bakers and coffee shop also had a window smashed.

We spoke to a volunteer at the Oxfam shop who said: “A man in a flat opposite told us he heard the noise and when he looked out of his window saw a group of kids running off. It’s obvious that we are a charity shop and sad that kids behave in that way.”

