Shop windows in Hastings Town centre were smashed overnight this week.

Vandals smash window of Hastings town centre charity shop
The attacks happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Wellington Place pedestrian area of Hastings Town centre. The Oxfam charity shop had its window broken and nearby Jempsons bakers and coffee shop also had a window smashed.
We spoke to a volunteer at the Oxfam shop who said: “A man in a flat opposite told us he heard the noise and when he looked out of his window saw a group of kids running off. It’s obvious that we are a charity shop and sad that kids behave in that way.”
It follows on from a spate of vandalism in recent years that have seen shops and businesses targeted, particularly in the Robertson Street area of the town centre, where a cocktail bar had its windows smashed and cracked on a number of occasions. They shared CCTV footage with police of hooded youths who appeared to have carried out the attack.