A charity said it has been left in shock after vandals smashed its windows in the middle of the night as volunteers were helping callers in distress.

Hastings and Rother Samaritans said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 18).

The charity said the Hastings and Rother branch, which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, is now facing a bill running into hundreds of pounds to repair the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two volunteers were on shift inside the St Andrew’s Square branch in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and while shaken were unharmed, the charity said. Police are now investigating the incident, it added.

Hastings and Rother Samaritans in St Andrew's Square, Hastings. Picture: Google Street View

Graeme Bower, vice-director at Hastings Samaritans, said: “We are extremely saddened by this destructive act of vandalism and are very upset for our two wonderful volunteers who were answering calls to those in distress when this happened.

“We are thankful that nobody was hurt, but this has caused major damage to our branch and huge disruption to the support we provide.

“Samaritans volunteers give their time to ensure we’re here 24 hours a day, and deserve to be able to do this without the fear of having our property damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The branch is now open again, thanks to our volunteer’s resilience and commitment to providing emotional support, both to the local community, and to people who contact us from across the country.

“We’re proud to be here for everyone, even whoever carried out this act, should they ever need us.”

Anyone who wished to donate to the branch and help cover the cost of repairs can visit the branch’s fundraising page.