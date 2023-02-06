Public toilets in Billingshurst – formerly hailed as award-winning loos – have been wrecked by a string of vandal attacks.

Fires have been started, toilet roll holders broken, waste bins tipped over and locks and door handles damaged.

Now Billingshurst Parish Council is to close the public toilets in Mill Way earlier on weekdays in a bit to deter the vandals.

The loos were refurbished in 2017 in a £67,500 makeover and went on to be awarded a Gold Standard in 2019 in the annual Loo of the Year awards which was upgraded to aPlatinum Standard for Loo of the Year 2020.

Public toilets in Mill Way, Billingshurst, have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Billingshurst Parish Council

But this week, Billingshurst Parish Council, revealing the extent of the vandalism said it “seems to happen late afternoon generally after school.’ And it put out an appeal for the public to help.

It said that Horsham District Council neighbourhood wardens had reported seeing some young people ‘loitering and messing about.’

A spokesperson said: “The damage has been reported to the police and we have asked for Sussex Police and PCSO patrols to be stepped up and focused on this area.

"We have taken the view that for the time being, on weekdays, the toilets will be locked up slightly earlier which we hope will deter these actions.”

