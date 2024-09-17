Vehicle broken into and hundreds of pounds of tools stolen in break-ins in the Bramber, Steyning, Pulborough and West Chiltington areas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police said they have received ‘several reports’ of break-ins to garden outbuildings and garages in each area.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have received several reports of break-ins to garden outbuildings and garages, mainly in the Bramber, Steyning, Pulborough and West Chiltington areas.
“During these incidents, a vehicle was broken into and hundreds of pounds of tools were stolen.
“Thieves tend to target buildings that are easily accessible and Secured by Design provides some great preventative advice that makes breaking into property more difficult and time-consuming and therefore less desirable.
“External lighting in areas where you have outbuildings can help, along with CCTV and dummy devices can also act as a deterrent.
“You can find out more here http://spkl.io/6182f1iJg.”