The first incident happened on Thursday, February 16, at Southdowns Park in Haywards Heath. The crime reference is 0278 of 17/02.
Police said someone stole a motorbike exhaust, adding ‘a motorbike parked next to informants was also missing’.
In the second incident police said someone siphoned fuel from a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning, February 11, at Folders Lane in Burgess Hill.
The crime reference number is 1411 of 15/02 and the incident happened between midnight and 6am, police said.
Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything, or who has any information about these two incidents, to contact them online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.
Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and make a report anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.