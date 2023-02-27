Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Vehicle crime in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill: motorbike exhaust stolen and fuel siphoned

Sussex Police have reported two instances of vehicle crime in Mid Sussex over the past fortnight.

By Lawrence Smith
2 hours ago

The first incident happened on Thursday, February 16, at Southdowns Park in Haywards Heath. The crime reference is 0278 of 17/02.

Police said someone stole a motorbike exhaust, adding ‘a motorbike parked next to informants was also missing’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the second incident police said someone siphoned fuel from a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning, February 11, at Folders Lane in Burgess Hill.

Most Popular
Police said one vehicle crime incident happened on February 16, at Southdowns Park in Haywards Heath and another happened at Folders Lane in Burgess Hill on February 11
Read More
Burgess Hill Girls choir in National Finals: singers are one of only six schools...

The crime reference number is 1411 of 15/02 and the incident happened between midnight and 6am, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything, or who has any information about these two incidents, to contact them online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and make a report anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.