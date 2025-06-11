Vehicle seized after police in Lewes find driver had no insurance, tax or MOT

Lewes Police said an incident of suspicious driving led to a vehicle seizure recently.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes Police posted on Facebook on Wednesday, June 11: “Whilst on patrol in Lewes earlier this week, officers were alerted to a vehicle that appeared to be trying to evade police presence.

“Officers followed the vehicle into a residential close after it was seen driving in a suspicious manner. After being requested to pull over, the driver was spoken to by police, and it transpired the driver held no insurance, no tax, and no MOT!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and said the driver will be summonsed to Court for the traffic offences.

Lewes Police said a vehicle has been seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act

Lewes Police added: “Drivers are reminded of their responsibility to ensure that all documents are in order; continued patrols and stop checks will continue throughout the summer months as part of our road safety patrols under #OperationDownsway.”