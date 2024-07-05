Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vehicle was seized in Eastbourne following reports of drug and road related issues.

Police conducted patrols and vehicle checks following community reports as well as local Officer intelligence around the drug and road issues in the Susans Road area of the town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following community reports and local Officer intelligence around drug and road related issues in the area (Susans Road), Officers on duty last week conducted a number of vehicle stop checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In this instance, as a result of questioning, and searches being conducted, the driver of this vehicle was found not to be the registered keeper, nor did they hold insurance, as a result the vehicle was seized.