Vehicle seized by police in Eastbourne
Police conducted patrols and vehicle checks following community reports as well as local Officer intelligence around the drug and road issues in the Susans Road area of the town.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following community reports and local Officer intelligence around drug and road related issues in the area (Susans Road), Officers on duty last week conducted a number of vehicle stop checks.
"In this instance, as a result of questioning, and searches being conducted, the driver of this vehicle was found not to be the registered keeper, nor did they hold insurance, as a result the vehicle was seized.
"We continue to thank residents for reporting crime in their area, and encourage locals to report anything they think we need to know about at the time either online or by calling 101.”