Vehicle seized by police in Uckfield

A vehicle was seized by police in Uckfield following reports of a driver driving with a tyre defect.

Police added that after stopping the vehicle, officers later found the driver to have been disqualified from driving as well as hold no insurance.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “After being safely stopped just outside Uckfield and spoken to, it was quickly apparent the vehicles tyre was flat; after speaking to the driver and conducting further checks, it also transpired the driver held no insurance and was also disqualified from driving.

“As a result the vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, and the driver will now be summonsed to Court for the offences of no insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

“Drivers are reminded of their responsibility to not only ensure their vehicle is road safe, but also that all documents are in order; continued patrols and stop checks will continue throughout the Summer months as part of commitment to keeping the roads of Sussex safe for all road users.”