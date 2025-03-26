Vehicles seized during patrols in Newhaven, say police, as drivers warned about not having insurance

Lewes Police said vehicles have been seized during patrols in Newhaven.

A Lewes Police spokesperson said: “This week whilst on patrols through Newhaven officers have been alerted to a number of road and driving related offences, including those of driving without insurance; as a result vehicles have been seized under section 165 of the road traffic act.”

They said: “It is the responsibility of the driver to ensure they hold the correct and appropriate insurance to cover use of the vehicle. The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could face an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving. Drivers can also face their vehicle being seized by police, increased insurance premiums as well as potentially impacting job prospects in the future.”