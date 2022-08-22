Edit Account-Sign Out

Vehicles stolen in spate of Horsham area thefts

A number of vehicles have been stolen in a spate of thefts in the Horsham area.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:29 pm

Police say that a Hyundai car was stolen from Ellis Road in Broadbridge Heath between midnight and 12.45am on August 10.

And a Honda PCX scooter was stolen from Talbot Lane, Horsham, between 11.45am and 3.45pm on August 14. It was later found by officers.

Meanwhile, a motor cycle was stolen from Bearsden Way, Broadbridge Heath, some time between July 1 and August 1.

Police are investigating a spate of vehicle thefts in the Horsham area

Police say that a tipper truck was stolen from Parsonage Road in Henfield between 1pm and 5pm on August 15.

And a man has been arrested following an attempted break-in at a property in Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield, at around 12.35pm on August 15.

Another attempted break-in was made in Morris Drive, Billingshurst, at around 2.40am on August 10.

And police say that tools were snatched when thieves broke into a shed at a property in Macleod Road, Horsham, between August 4 and 9.