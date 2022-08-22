Vehicles stolen in spate of Horsham area thefts

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that a Hyundai car was stolen from Ellis Road in Broadbridge Heath between midnight and 12.45am on August 10.

And a Honda PCX scooter was stolen from Talbot Lane, Horsham, between 11.45am and 3.45pm on August 14. It was later found by officers.

Meanwhile, a motor cycle was stolen from Bearsden Way, Broadbridge Heath, some time between July 1 and August 1.

Police are investigating a spate of vehicle thefts in the Horsham area

Police say that a tipper truck was stolen from Parsonage Road in Henfield between 1pm and 5pm on August 15.

And a man has been arrested following an attempted break-in at a property in Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield, at around 12.35pm on August 15.

Another attempted break-in was made in Morris Drive, Billingshurst, at around 2.40am on August 10.