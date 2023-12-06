Vehicles were pulled over by police officers on the A27 in Worthing as part of an annual winter crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

The Sussex Police campaign runs from December 1 to January 1, and ‘appeals to the public’s sense of shared responsibility’ to ‘reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured’.

It runs alongside the national policing operation called Operation Limit, where forces in England and Wales are increasing their presence on the roads in the lead up to Christmas to target and catch offenders.

Photos taken on the A27 at Salvington on Tuesday morning (December 5) showed multiple drivers being spoken to by officers on the side of the westbound carriageway.

Sussex Police confirmed this was part of the Op Limit Christmas drink/drug-drive campaign.

In last year’s campaign, called Drink Driving – Together We Can Stop It, Sussex Police officers made a total of 233 arrests. Meanwhile thousands of motorists were stopped and checked across the county ‘in order to raise the visibility of our patrols and awareness of the campaign’.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who also is the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Drink driving destroys lives, but tragically every day reckless drivers get behind the wheel and put themselves and others at risk.

“People who consume alcohol or drugs and then drive need to be stopped. Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.

“That’s why we are calling on the public and friends of drink drivers to prevent and persuade them from getting behind the wheel, but if they do, then report them to the police.”

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online - www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The campaign is being supported by the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Surrey RoadSafe.

