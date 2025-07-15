Vehicles stopped in Lewes as part of police campaign to educate drivers and tackle offences

Police announced that vehicles were stopped on a key road in Lewes recently as part of a safety campaign.

Lewes Police shared several photos on their Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, July 10.

Their post said: “Earlier today, officers were joined by East Sussex Fire and Rescue along Nevill Road in Lewes, who together took to conducting both enforcement and educational stops, reminding drivers of the dangers and potentially fatal consequences driving while distracted can have, and prompting drivers to keep an eye on their driving and speed while out on the roads.”

Police said a number of vehicles were safety stopped during the morning. They said the team spoke to drivers on topics like driving while distracted, using a mobile and not wearing a seatbelt. Police also dealt with any driving related offences.

The post continued: “Operation Downsway is our dedicated campaign (in addition to checks 365 days a year) to tackle both road and driving related offences, as well as to enforce and educate drivers around the fatal5 driving offences, and we continue to work alongside our partners to help promote road safety and reduce the number of serious and fatal collisions.

“The fatal5 driving offences are so named as they are the main contributors to serious and fatal road traffic collisions on the roads of Sussex each year: 1. Excess speed, 2. Not wearing a seatbelt, 3. Distractions (using your mobile or a hand-held device), 4. Drink and drug driving, 5. Careless and inconsiderate driving.”

Police encouraged people to report road offences at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 and to always call 999 in an emergency or serious collision.