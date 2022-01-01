Vehicles vandalised in Lewes
A number of vehicles in Lewes have been damaged and spray-painted, according to police.
On Friday, December 31, Sussex Police took to social media and said officers had received reports of wing mirrors and windows being damaged on vehicles in the area.
Police said they also received reports of ‘a graffiti tag’ being sprayed on cars.
A police spokesperson said, “We are appealing for any witnesses or any other victims to come forward.
“Thank you and please remain vigilant.”